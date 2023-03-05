Meet widows of Pulwama attack martyrs, who want permission to end their lives: Know their reason

Visuals after the 2019 Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans (File photo)

Years after the harrowing Pulwama attack against the security forces in India, the families of the martyrs in the terror attack are still seeking justice from the government. Three widows of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack are seeking permission to end their own lives.

The widows of three CRPF jawans who got martyred in the Pulwama attack in 2019 have approached the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking permission to end their lives. They have been sitting on a dharna, assisted by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

The BJP leader has been sitting in a dharna along with the widows and family members of the CRPF jawans who got martyred in Pulwama, seeking justice from the Rajasthan government and raising questions on the governance of the Congress party.

Who are the widows of three CRPF jawans who got martyred in the Pulwama attack?

The three women who are sitting on a protest along with their families in Jaipur are Manju Lamba, Madhubala Meena, and Sundari Gurjar. These three women are the wives of martyred CRPF jawans Rohitash Lamna, Hemraj Meena, and Jeet Ram Gurjar.

The families of all three martyred CRPF jawans are based in Rajasthan, and their widows have raised several questions about the functioning of the state government and the promises made by them after the terror attacks which shook the nation.

The three widows are now sitting on a dharna, along with BJP leaders and workers, asking the Rajasthan government to fulfill their promises and provide them with the facilities promised after their husbands were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

Why do the widows want to end their lives?

The three widows of the CRPF jawans have been sitting on a dharna for the past few days, seeking permission from the Rajasthan government to end their own lives after the demise of their husbands in the Pulwama attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 jawans.

The widows have said that the Rajasthan government made several promises to them which remain unfulfilled, leading to many hardships in their lives. After their husbands were killed by terrorists, they were promised compensation, government jobs, and other amenities, which still haven’t been provided.

