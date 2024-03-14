Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The media has been informed by her doctors that she is under treatment and that her condition is presently stable. On Wednesday, Patil, 89, admitted to the Bharati Hospital.

“Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely,” a senior official from the hospital said.

Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

She is also acknowledged as the nation's powerful signature of 'women empowerment.' For Indian women and the other half of the world's population, Patil will always be an inspiration.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil, the nation's first woman president, made a lasting impression in practically every industry. She made a number of important judgements and transformed India's image internationally. She was well-known all across the world in addition to India.

Former President Pratibha Patil has commuted the death sentence of 35 people to life imprisonment which included seven rapists.

The first woman President of India also rejected mercy petitions of five people who had committed heinous crimes, including the assassins of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil, born on December 19, 1934, is the 12th President of India. Patil, a member of the Indian National Congress, was nominated by the ruling United Progressive Alliance and Indian Left. After receiving legal training, Patil served as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy chairman (1986–1988) and represented the Edlabad constituency in the Jalgaon district (1962–1985). She served as the Lok Sabha's Amravati member from 1991 to 1996.

Patil graduated with a law degree from Government Law College, Mumbai, and an M.A. from Mooljee Jaitha (M.J.) College, Jalgaon.

At the age of 27, she started her political career in 1962. Following her reelection in 1967, she was appointed deputy minister for education under the ministry of Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985, and from November 1986 to November 1988, she held the position of deputy chairman.

Pratibha Patil became the Governor of Rajasthan in November 2004. She was Rajasthan's first female governor. Rajasthan has three powerful women in positions of authority: Speaker of the Assembly Sumitra Singh, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and Governor Pratibha Patil.

Pratibha Patil got the inspiration to enter politics from her father. Over the course of his 28-year political career, her father Narayan Rao held a number of significant ministerial roles, including those of Social Welfare, Tourism, and Housing Minister in addition to Deputy Minister of Education.