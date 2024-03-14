Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

9 Bollywood stars who turned directors

World Kidney Day 2024: Superfoods for healthy kidneys

Stunning mehndi designs for Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Kerala High Court amicus curiae bars film reviews till 48 hours after release, slams paid reviews and vloggers

Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies' actors, tells fans 'agar mujhe gift deni hai toh..'

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, yet to give a solo hit, has worked with Priyanka, Shahid, her father is..

HomeIndia

India

Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The media has been informed by her doctors that she is under treatment and that her condition is presently stable. On Wednesday, Patil, 89, admitted to the Bharati Hospital.

“Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely,” a senior official from the hospital said.

Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012. 

She is also acknowledged as the nation's powerful signature of 'women empowerment.' For Indian women and the other half of the world's population, Patil will always be an inspiration.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil, the nation's first woman president, made a lasting impression in practically every industry. She made a number of important judgements and transformed India's image internationally. She was well-known all across the world in addition to India.

Former President Pratibha Patil has commuted the death sentence of 35 people to life imprisonment which included seven rapists.

The first woman President of India also rejected mercy petitions of five people who had committed heinous crimes, including the assassins of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil, born on December 19, 1934, is the 12th President of India.  Patil, a member of the Indian National Congress, was nominated by the ruling United Progressive Alliance and Indian Left. After receiving legal training, Patil served as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's deputy chairman (1986–1988) and represented the Edlabad constituency in the Jalgaon district (1962–1985). She served as the Lok Sabha's Amravati member from 1991 to 1996.

Patil graduated with a law degree from Government Law College, Mumbai, and an M.A. from Mooljee Jaitha (M.J.) College, Jalgaon. 
At the age of 27, she started her political career in 1962. Following her reelection in 1967, she was appointed deputy minister for education under the ministry of Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985, and from November 1986 to November 1988, she held the position of deputy chairman. 

Pratibha Patil became the Governor of Rajasthan in November 2004. She was Rajasthan's first female governor. Rajasthan has three powerful women in positions of authority: Speaker of the Assembly Sumitra Singh, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and Governor Pratibha Patil.

Pratibha Patil got the inspiration to enter politics from her father. Over the course of his 28-year political career, her father Narayan Rao held a number of significant ministerial roles, including those of Social Welfare, Tourism, and Housing Minister in addition to Deputy Minister of Education.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow against CAA implementation in Siliguri today

Dara Singh initially refused to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar convinced him by saying...

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP releases 2nd list, Khattar to contest from Karnal, Gadkari from Nagpur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement