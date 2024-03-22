Twitter
Meet Monica, donor with a single name, who donated Rs 5 lakh to Congress

According to the data, only Monica's first name appears on this list. No details about Moniac's full name or whereabouts are available.

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

(Image source: ANI)
The Electoral bonds (EC) data have been released before the 2024 elections. Releasing EC data provides the details of the donor, whether it's an individual or a company and how much money has been donated to the political party in the form of EC. 

By disclosing the details of EC, one interesting revelation has come to light. Monica, whose first name is only mentioned on the list, purchased five electoral bonds worth Rs 1 lakh each in October 2021.
Then, a total of purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 5 lakh and donated them to Congress This information was obtained from data submitted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Election Commission on Thursday.

According to the data, only Monica's first name appears on this list. No details about Moniac's full name or whereabouts are available. 

On Thursday, the Election Commission released a new set of electoral bond data, including alpha-numeric numbers that can be used to match purchasers to political parties that received the funds. 

The poll panel published two separate lists of donors and recipients on its website after receiving the details from the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, as ordered by the Supreme Court. 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin donated at least Rs 540 crore worth of electoral bonds to the Trinamool Congress, which is the biggest beneficiary of his donations, according to SBI data released by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, Santiago Martin has also made donations to the Congress, BJP, DMK, and YSR Congress.

