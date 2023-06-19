Search icon
Meet IPS Ravi Sinha, the new chief of Research and Analysis Wing

Ravi Sinha is a Chhattisgarh cadre officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Meet IPS Ravi Sinha, the new chief of Research and Analysis Wing | Photo: Twitter

'RAW' Chief duties have been given to Special Secretary Cabinet Secretariat Ravi Sinha. IPS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, Ravi Sinha. He will succeed Punjab 84's Chief Samant Goel, IPS. He will be replaced and the position will be held for two years by Ravi Sinha.

The government's decision to improve India's intelligence system and make sure smooth consistency at key positions coincides with the current disputes along the country's border with China. In the Cabinet Secretariat, Ravi Sinha presently serves as the Special Secretary. The Cabinet's Appointments Committee has given Sinha's name its approval.

Samant Goel, the current chief, is an IPS from the Punjab Cadre. During Samant Goel's time in charge of RAW, India was the beneficiary of numerous accomplishments. The Pakistani airstrike on Balakot took place while he was in office. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir was exempted from Article 370.

Who is IPS Ravi Sinha?

Ravi Sinha is a Chhattisgarh cadre officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). As of right now, Sinha is the Cabinet Secretariat's Special Secretary. IPS Ravi Sinha is renowned for his investigative and operational abilities. According to the order, Sinha has been appointed as the secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a two-year term with the approval of the Cabinet Appointments Committee.

After Samant Kumar Goel's term ends on June 30, Sinha will take his place and serve for a period of two years. Samant Kumar Goel is an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre, class of 1984. Goel took over as RAW's director from Anil Dhasmana in June 2019. Goel's contract to lead RAW was extended by another year last year.

What is RAW's function?

The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's top external intelligence organisation, is crucial to defending the nation's interests on the international stage. As the head of RAW, Sinha will be in charge of organising intelligence missions, directing the gathering of crucial data, and delivering insightful analysis to decision-makers.

 

 

 

