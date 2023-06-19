Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Politics erupt over RK Puram shootout; AAP locks horns with Delhi LG, Swati Maliwal mocks law and order

AAP criticized the handling of the law and order situation in Delhi after two sisters were shot dead in the RK Puram area of the national capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Politics erupt over RK Puram shootout; AAP locks horns with Delhi LG, Swati Maliwal mocks law and order
File photo

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday said the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss in the aftermath of the killing of a Delhi University student and two sisters here.

The first-year DU student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

In another incident, gunmen allegedly shot dead two women in southwest Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday over a suspected financial dispute with their brother, police said. Three people were arrested in this connection.

The incident took place at RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti, which is situated behind the high-security Army and Air Force headquarters. There are also offices of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the area.

"There is absolutely no fear of law in the minds of criminals today. They think they can get away with anything. The law & order situation in the capital needs immediate action!" Maliwal said in a tweet, sharing the clipping of media reports on the two incidents.

The RK Puram incident had triggered a political slugfest with the ruling AAP attacking Delhi LG V K Saxena over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not visiting Mukherjee Nagar following a fire outbreak there.

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area had last week smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape the fire that broke out in the building housing it.

READ | Delhi murder case: Reason behind brutal shooting of RK Puram sisters; money angle uncovered by police

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.