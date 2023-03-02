Meet Hekani Jakhalu, Nagaland's first woman MLA whose net worth is Rs 5,58,78,769

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Hekani Jakhalu has a total net worth of Rs 5,58,78,769.

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023: Sixty years after Nagaland got statehood, a woman has been elected as an MLA here. Hekani Jakhalu won from Dimapur 3 seat on NDPP ticket. Only four women had contested the Nagaland Assembly elections. The number of total candidates was 183. The politician, 48, is a lawyer and activist. Another woman candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse is leading in Western Angami. Who is Hekani Jakhalu?

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 35 seats and is set to retain power. NDPP has been in alliance with the BJP since 2018. Last time, the party had won 26 seats.

According to reports, Jakhalu won from Dimapur by 1,536 votes. She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The four women candidates are -- Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson.

Hekani Jakhalu has a total net worth of Rs 5,58,78,769, according to her election affidavit published by My Neta. She studied at the University of San Francisco in 2003. She holds a masters degree.

Per the company's website, she has Rs 4,00,000 in cash; Rs 94,90,647 in deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies; Rs 19,63,393 in bonds, debentures and shares; Rs 19,63,393 in bonds, debentures and shares in companies; LIC or other insurance policies -- Rs 95,00,000; Rs 1,32,92,727 in motor vehicles. She also has immovable assets worth Rs 2,07,42,000. She is married.

