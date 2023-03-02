Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet Hekani Jakhalu, Nagaland's first woman MLA whose net worth is Rs 5,58,78,769

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 35 seats and is set to retain power.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Meet Hekani Jakhalu, Nagaland's first woman MLA whose net worth is Rs 5,58,78,769
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Hekani Jakhalu has a total net worth of Rs 5,58,78,769.

Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023: Sixty years after Nagaland got statehood, a woman has been elected as an MLA here. Hekani Jakhalu won from Dimapur 3 seat on NDPP ticket. Only four women had contested the Nagaland Assembly elections. The number of total candidates was 183. The politician, 48, is a lawyer and activist. Another woman candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse is leading in Western Angami. Who is Hekani Jakhalu?

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 35 seats and is set to retain power. NDPP has been in alliance with the BJP since 2018. Last time, the party had won 26 seats.

According to reports, Jakhalu won from Dimapur by 1,536 votes. She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The four women candidates are -- Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson.

Hekani Jakhalu has a total net worth of Rs 5,58,78,769, according to her election affidavit published by My Neta. She studied at the University of San Francisco in 2003. She holds a masters degree.

Per the company's website, she has Rs 4,00,000 in cash; Rs 94,90,647 in deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies; Rs 19,63,393  in bonds, debentures and shares; Rs 19,63,393  in bonds, debentures and shares in companies; LIC or other insurance policies -- Rs 95,00,000; Rs 1,32,92,727 in motor vehicles. She also has immovable assets worth Rs 2,07,42,000. She is married.

More details are awaited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.