Meet Aeshra Patel, supermodel from Mumbai who decided to contest Gram Panchayat elections

The gram panchayat elections in Gujarat are upon us and elections will be conducted in over 6000 areas soon. The campaigning of candidates is advancing in full force with people with varied political careers, but one female candidate from Mumbai has changed the perspective of many.

A supermodel from Mumbai has decided to step out of the world of glamour and contest the gram panchayat elections. She is currently going door-to-door, campaigning for her cause and asking the residents to vote for her for the post of sarpanch.

Contesting for a seat in the Saikheda tehsil in the Chhota Udaipur area of Gujarat, Aeshra Patel is the first-ever woman from the general category to contest the elections for the post of sarpanch for the Kavitha village in the area.

With an extensive modeling career, Aeshra Patel is a resident of the Kavitha village. She has modeled for over a hundred brands in her career and now wants to leave the modeling industry for the betterment of her village.

While talking about why she decided to contest the elections for the sarpanch post, Aeshra said, “During the lockdown period, I spent a lot of time in my village. A lot of people here got COVID-19 but couldn’t seek proper treatment because of money issues and lack of knowledge about the pandemic.”

“Watching the state of the people, I decided to help them in any way that I could at the time. This is why I have decided to contest the elections for the sarpanch post,” she added. Patel said that most of the people in the village are farmers and are stressed over multiple issues.

She decided to step up and work towards helping the people of the village, as the betterment of the village will lead to the betterment of the people. “I have travelled to many countries and the world has developed a lot, but my village hasn’t. This is why I want to do something for the people here,” she said.

“I want that the children of this village get a good education, and the people can reap the benefits of all the government schemes. I also want all the unemployed people to seek employment under MNREGA,” Aeshra said.

Thus, leaving behind her modeling career, she decided to contest the gram panchayat elections in her village and is now campaigning door-to-door in hopes to win the trust of the residents.