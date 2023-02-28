Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court for bail in Delhi excise policy scam case

The CBI arrested Sisodia for his alleged connection in the corruption case after he was called for questioning on Sunday.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court to secure a bail. The minister was arrested earlier this week by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the new excise policy scam.

The CBI arrested Sisodia for his alleged connection in the corruption case after he was called for questioning on Sunday. The AAP protested against the action on Monday in the National Capital. The Delhi Police detained nearly 50 people, including MP Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

AAP claimed on Monday that nearly 80 percent of the leadership of the party had been arrested by the police following Sisodia's arrest on Sunday. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the situation in Delhi was like the Emergency imposed by late prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Bhardwaj said these are "signs of emergency" and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is doing what former prime minister Indira Gandhi did when she imposed emergency in 1975.

"These are very dangerous signs. These are signs of emergency. You have put all the leaders behind bars without any reason and this is wrong. The central government should answer on what basis did it arrest our top leadership and put them behind bars," he said.

He wondered on Monday what new development had taken place that prompted Manish Sisodia's arrest. The complaint against him had been filed last year.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena had recommended an FIR against Sisodia and many others, alleging that discrepancies in the new excise policy which came in effect last year. After the action, the AAP government withdrew the policy.

"Today, I read all the newspapers to understand whether anything new was found against him (Sisodia). It was the same stale story that CBI has been narrating since May last year," he had claimed.

He wondered if Manish Sisodia was running away from the country or was he influencing any evidence?

"He had many opportunities in the last eight months and he could have done it but when he didn't do it then why would he do it now," he said.

The CBI had raided his premises last year. However, they reportedly found nothing amiss.

Before his questioning, Sisodia predicted he would be arrested for several months.

With inputs from PTI