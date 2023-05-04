Search icon
Manipur violence: What is ‘shoot at sight’ order? Know rigid security measures in place in Manipur

In order to contain the disturbance in Manipur, the authorities have given a string “shoot at sight” order in the state amid the heightened violence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

The spiraling violence in Manipur has raised concerns for the security of the residence, which is why the government has decided to put in stringent security measures in place. One of the security measures includes the ‘shoot at sight’ order in the state.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, a defence spokesperson said, as per PTI reports.

What is ‘shoot at sight’ order? Why is it implemented in Manipur?

The Shoot At Sight order is issued by the state government, in this case the BJP-led Manipur government, under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. This is usually issued to get disturbances curbed in an area and get miscreants off the streets.

The shoot at sight order is issued under the IPC 144 states, “Whoever, being armed with any deadly weapon, or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished.”

Shoot at sight orders mainly mean that the authorities have the power to shoot anyone who can be seen threatening the society with weapons, or is wanted by the authorities in the area. However, there is no threat to the general public through this rule.

Manipur has been reeling under violence for two days after clashes broke out on Wednesday, which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

(With PTI inputs)

