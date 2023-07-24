Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Manipur violence: High voltage drama erupts in Parliament; Opposition, Centre play blame game

Opposition and Centre indulged in a political blame game over the recent issues on Manipur violence, leading to the Parliament session being adjourned.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Amid opposition parties' demands for a discussion on the situation of Manipur in Parliament, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that discussions should also be held on whatever is happening in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The Union Minister said that discussions should be held in "totality" including Manipur, wherever atrocities against women are taking place.

"Opposition wanted a discussion on Manipur and the government agreed to it. Now sometimes they (the opposition) say, the PM has come to the House, and sometimes they say something else. But it (discussion) should be on Bengal, Rajasthan also. Now, what is their problem if the issue (atrocities against women) is discussed in totality?" the Union Minister added.

Even as the recent Manipur video enraged the nation, another incident of two tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten up came to light in West Bengal that triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, on July 20, MPs of BJP Bengal staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue regarding the atrocities against women in Bengal.

The BJP went on the offensive on Friday, lashing out against the West Bengal and Rajasthan governments ruled by the Trinamool Congress and Congress respectively regarding their record on crimes against women.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee broke down in tears at a press conference, asking whether atrocities against women in these States would only get attention if there were viral videos recording such incidents.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also highlighted similar crimes against women in Rajasthan in a separate press conference.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties' newly constructed alliance-- I.N.D.I.A-- staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance including JDU's Lalan Singh, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi were seen holding banners with "INDIA demands PM statement in both houses" written on them and also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister.

Opposition MPs also raised placards, asking Prime Minister to break the silence on Manipur in Parliament.

The opposition parties' attack on the Centre intensified after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, surfaced days ago.

In a counter to the opposition parties' attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Staging a protest along with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, "This is about women, not a competition between States. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong."

Opposition MPs also reached inside Lok Sabha holding placards with 'INDIA for Manipur' and 'INDIA demand PM statement on Manipur' written on them.

Meanwhile, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm following a ruckus by opposition parties over the Manipur issue.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also suspended from the Upper House for the entire session.

