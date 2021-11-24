10% off on liquor for people with double dose in this Madhya Pradesh city

India is running the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive. Under this people are being encouraged in various ways to take vaccines. And now from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city has come a unique proposition to encourage people to take the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Liquor shops in Mandsaur will offer a 10% discount on country liquor to people who take the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Tuesday. The Madhya Pradesh government is organising a mega campaign today to cover more population under its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yashpal Singh Sisodiya who said it will encourage people to consume liquor. "This is not a decision taken by the state government, and it will encourage people to consume liquor," he said in a tweet.

Three liquor shops located at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand in Mandsaur city of the state will give a 10% discount on the production of the vaccination certificate starting Wednesday. The discount will be given to people who take the second jab on Wednesday, Mandsaur district excise officer Anil Sachan said.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh government has set a deadline of December end to complete the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible adults.