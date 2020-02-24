Man who opened fire at cops in North East Delhi identified as Shahrukh

delhi police, north east delhi, sonia gandhi, bharatiya janata party, bhajanpura, chandra shekhar azad, congress, guru teg bahadur hospital, kapil mishra, lieutenant governor, rajasthan, Sikar

The man who opened fire at police personnel during an incident of violence in North East Delhi has now been identified as one Shahrukh, Delhi Police said late on Monday night. According to the cops, Shahrukh was wearing a red t-shirt.

As of 11:30 PM on Monday, a total of four people, including a police head constable have lost their lives during the clashes on Monday. 10 policemen were injured.

After the death of a Delhi police constable in the violence that erupted during clashes over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Maujpur, three more civilians were also reported to have lost their lives in Bhajanpura area in similar confrontations.

Several politicos across the spectrum have appealed to maintain peace and not exacerbate communal tensions in these disturbing times.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said, "I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat the ill intentions of forces trying to divide India on the basis of religion."

Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi saying "I'm extremely concerned for safety and security of people belonging to Muslim and Scheduled Caste community in many parts of North East Delhi and wish to visit the areas affected by violence". The letter further states, "You are requested to kindly direct Delhi Police to provide adequate security for the visit. I would be grateful if you could direct concerned police officials to inform me time and date preferably tomorrow itself when I can undertake the visit."

Security forces have been deployed in Khajuri Khas area after incidents of violence in the areas of North East District. Eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi, including Maujpur and Jaffrabad, following violent anti-CAA protests.

CBSE exam schedules have been readjusted for the disturbance. CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centers in the western part of Delhi. There are no centers in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

As of now, more than 20 people injured have been injured during the violent protests at Jaffrabad and are being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. They are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries.

The constable who died in Maujpur has been identified as Rattan Lal. Lal went in to bring in the situation under control but sustained grave injuries due to being hit by stones. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive the ordeal and passed away.

He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and joined Delhi Police as Constable in 1998. He was posted in the office of ACP/Gokalpuri.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.