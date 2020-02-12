Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling Rs 45 lakh foreign currency, kept money hidden in food items

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle Rs 45 lakh worth of foreign currency at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The passenger, identified as Murad Alam, hid the currency inside groundnut shells, biscuit packets and other edible items kept inside his baggage.

The CISF shared the video on twitter.

In the video, the CISF personnel could be found cracking groundnut shells to reveal rolls of currency notes tied together with a string. In another still, the police found currency notes packed into hollowed-out biscuits.

"Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs," CISF tweeted.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/AJgO6x4WjN — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 12, 2020

The security forces caught him while he was on his way to Dubai.