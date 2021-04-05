Maharashtra: Siddhivinayak, Shirdi Sai Baba temple shut from tonight amid spike in COVID cases

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has decided to shut Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra from 8 pm tonight, i.e. April 5, 2021. The temple will remain closed till April 30, 2021. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple will also remain closed till further orders.

Along with the Sai temple, the Prasadalaya and the Bhakta Niwas will also be closed for devotees. During this time, the Puja recitation and all the programs in the temple will be done through the pandits who worship in the temple. COVID-19 hospital and other hospitals started by the SSST will remain operational while the temple remains closed.

This comes after the Maharashtra government decided to put lockdown-like restrictions in the state, including night curfew and weekend curfew.

Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on April 4 announced that Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains and taxis will be allowed. The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after he held detailed discussions with all stakeholders over last weekend.

"In view of the increasing COVID cases in the state, Maharashtra cabinet has made some strict rules and they will be enforced from Monday, 8 pm. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. During day time, section 144 will be in force prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," said Malik.

"Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Theatres will be closed," he added.

Talking about the transportation services in the state, Malik said, "We have not stopped transportation in Maharashtra. There will be total restrictions at night and only essential services will be allowed. Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day and they are not allowed during the night."

Adding to the strict adherence of rules issued by the state government, Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said, "Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will come into effect in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 8 pm on April 5 to 11:59 pm on April 30 unless withdrawn earlier."

With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started. According to the state government`s data, the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,30,503. With the 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 55,878.