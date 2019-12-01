Maharashtra: In Nana Patole vs Kisan Kathore for Assembly Speaker's post, voting today

A day after passing the first hurdle of the trust vote, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will on Sunday face another challenge of getting its Assembly Speaker's pick elected.

Congress MLA Nana Patole has been nominated by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for Assembly Speaker's post. He is facing a challenge from the BJP's Kisan Kathore.

The voting is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

If the Saturday's trust vote is any indication, Patole is expected to sail through comfortably.

On Saturday, 169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence, as all the 105 MLAs of the BJP had walked out of the 288-member House.

Four MLAs abstained, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said.

While the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively. They have 154 MLAs in total but have the support of smaller parties including the Samajwadi Party and some independents.

Nomination process for the election of the new Speaker was completed on Saturday.

Nana Patole has been elected to state assembly from Sakoli seat. He was earlier elected as a BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in 2014 but the quit the party in 2017.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP's Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

BJP's Kisan Shankar Kathore is an MLA from Murbad assembly constituency in Thane district. He had defeated his nearest NCP rival with a margin of over 1.36 lakh.

He was first elected to Maharashtra assembly in 2004 from Ambernath seat as an NCP candidate. After delimitation in 2008, he switched to Murbad and has been elected from there for three consecutive terms. While he won on an NCP ticket in 2009, he switched to the BJP in 2014 and retained the seat.

The first day of the two-day session began on Saturday and floor test was conducted. On the second day of the session on Sunday, a new Speaker will be elected who will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.