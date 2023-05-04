Search icon
Maharashtra: DRDO scientist detained for giving secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative

According to police, the DRDO scientist in Pune, while carrying out his official duties, was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan`s Intelligence Agency (PIO) through WhatsApp messages and voice and video calls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist from Pune on charges of espionage. According to police, the DRDO scientist in Pune, while carrying out his official duties, was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (PIO) through WhatsApp messages and voice and video calls.

"Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official has misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," read an official statement. Maharashtra ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai filed a case under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further investigation in the matter is in progress, police said. 

