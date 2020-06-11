Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at lockdown reimposition if 'Unlock 1.0' proves to be risky

Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hinted at the fact that lockdown could be re-imposed again if the relaxations to the COVI-19 lockdown turns out to be risky.

"If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown," Maharashtra CM tweeted.

He said that 'the danger is yet to pass', but it cannot bring economic activity to a halt because of the deadly virus.

"The Govt is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona," he tweeted.

Moreover, Thackeray thanked the citizens of Maharashtra for following the instructions put in place by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

"The people of Maharashtra have been cooperating with the Government & following instructions. They have faith that the Government is acting in their best interest. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding," he said.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 90,000 positive cases of infection and over 3,400 deaths.