Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at lockdown reimposition if 'Unlock 1.0' proves to be risky

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hinted at the fact that lockdown could be re-imposed again if the relaxations to the COVI-19 lockdown turns out to be risky.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 02:20 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at lockdown reimposition if 'Unlock 1.0' proves to be risky
Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hinted at the fact that lockdown could be re-imposed again if the relaxations to the COVI-19 lockdown turns out to be risky.

"If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown," Maharashtra CM tweeted.

He said that 'the danger is yet to pass', but it cannot bring economic activity to a halt because of the deadly virus.

"The Govt is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona," he tweeted.

Moreover, Thackeray thanked the citizens of Maharashtra for following the instructions put in place by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

"The people of Maharashtra have been cooperating with the Government & following instructions. They have faith that the Government is acting in their best interest. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding," he said.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 90,000 positive cases of infection and over 3,400 deaths.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.