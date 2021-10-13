Maharashtra cinema halls to reopen from THIS date - Check important guidelines here

The Maharashtra government has made a big announcement regarding the reopening of cinema halls in the state. After being closed for over 1.5 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cinema halls in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 22.

It must be noted that the cinema halls are being reopened at just 50 percent capacity to maintain social distancing inside the premises. This decision has brought relief to the film industry in India, as the theatres have been incurring losses ever since the pandemic hit India.

The Maharashtra government has also issued a list of guidelines for the proper reopening of movie theatres in the state. According to the guidelines, the theatres will reopen at just 50 percent capacity and visitors will have to show the Aarogya Setu app with ‘safe’ status at the entry gate.

All the visitors will be expected to follow the COVID-19 safety norms issued by the government. Mentioned below are some of the guidelines issued for the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra.

SOPs for reopening cinema halls in Maharashtra

The cinema halls in Maharashtra must only be open at a 50 percent capacity with respect to visitors.

To avoid crowding, movies will be viewed at staggered timings on multiple screens.

No cinema halls or exhibitions of films shall be allowed in the containment zones.

All visitors must have the Aarogya Setu app showing ‘safe’ status while entering the theatre.

All the staff working inside the theatres and the food court must have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The entry and exit should be done row-wise in a staggered manner to make sure there is no overcrowding.

Food and beverage will not be allowed inside the movie theatre.

As the number of COVID-19 cases declined across Maharashtra with time, companies like PVR and INOX asked the state government to reopen the theatres urgently as they had incurred major losses during the COVID pandemic. The theatres are now set to reopen from October 22.

Maharashtra has been recording a little of 1,700 COVID-19 cases each day, which is a major drop from its earlier COVID tally during the first and second waves of the pandemic.