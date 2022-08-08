Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, at least 15 ministers to be inducted

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinder and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

The new Maharashtra government of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP is likely to undertake its first cabinet expansion exercise on Tuesday. The Maharashtra cabinet expansion could happen tomorrow at 11 am at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

At least 15 ministers will be inducted in the cabinet expansion with the crucial home ministry portfolio expected to remain with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from ANI)