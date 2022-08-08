‘If Nitish Kumar would go with the Mahagathbandhan…’: RJD reacts to worsening BJP-JDU ties

File photo

Amid reports of a tussle between the ruling BJP and JD(U) in Bihar and speculation of a change in the government, the opposition RJD has said that it is a good indication not only for the RJD but for the people of the entire state if CM Nitish Kumar forms a new government with the support of Mahagathbandhan.

Reacting to the present political development in the state, Shivanand Tiwari, the vice president of RJD told IANS: "Now, it`s up to Nitish Kumar to take the decision. We have to wait for the move of Nitish Kumar. His moves will decide the fate of Bihar and Bihari people."

He added that if Nitish Kumar would go with the Mahagathbandhan, it would be a big jolt to the BJP.



"JD(U), RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties have called their meetings separately on Tuesday to decide the future course of action. The way BJP is ruling the country with arrogance, if Nitish Kumar would go with the Mahagathbandhan, it would be a big jolt to the BJP," Tiwari said.

"At present, the life of common people is difficult due to price rise of every product, unemployment, flood, drought, issues of farmers, rise of communalism in the country. All these things are happening only due to the Narendra Modi government. People of Bihar would get relieved if BJP was thrown out of power. The Narendra Modi government has not done anything for the people of the country," Tiwari further said.

According to reports, RJD has also extended support to their former ally and said it is their duty to support the JDU government.

Of the 125 seats won by the NDA, the BJP bagged 74 seats, JD(U) 43, Vikassheel Insaan Party four and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) four. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.