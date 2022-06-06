Madhya Pradesh shocker: Minor rape survivor arrested for strangling 2 month old baby in Indore

File photo

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl from Indore strangled and killed her 2-month-old child after she was frustrated as she failed to look after the child due to her financial conditions, according to the authorities.

The minor girl from Indore, who was a rape survivor, has been arrested by the police for killing her own child soon after she herself confessed to the crime, said Rajesh Vyas, Additional DCP, Indore. A case was registered against the minor and she was taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the minor girl was raped and then later gave birth to a child though she was not able to take care of it due to poverty. It was also reported that she was being pressured to get married due to her condition.

As quoted by ANI, Vyas said, “A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime.”

The cause of the death of the infant was not previously known, and the incident only came to light after the post-mortem report showed that it was strangled.

Vyas further told ANI, “The post-mortem of the dead child has been done. It revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the girl has been arrested.”

Investigations into the shocking case are being conducted and the police are questioning the girl’s guardians and family members.

(With ANI inputs)

