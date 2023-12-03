Headlines

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh results show people have faith in BJP, politics of development: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said the people are moving forward to make India a developed country and "we have today taken together a strong step in that direction".

ANI

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls and said the results are showing that people have faith only in the politics of 'development and good governance' and on the BJP. 

He also thanked the voters, especially the women voters and youth, for their affection and blessings on the BJP. The Prime Minister said the people are moving forward with the aim of making India a developed country and "we have today taken together a strong step in that direction". 

He said the BJP will continue to work hard for the welfare of the people."We bow to people. The results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are telling that faith of people of India is only on the politics of good governance and development, they have faith on BJP," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"For showering their affections, faith and blessings on BJP, I thank from my heart 'parviarjans', specially mothers-sisters-daughters and our young voters. I assure that we will continue to work hard for your welfare," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the BJP workers for taking the central government's schemes to the people."A special thanks to the hardworking party workers. You all have set an excellent example. The way you have taken development and poor-oriented welfare policies of the BJP to people, the more it is praised the less it will be," he said.

"We are moving ahead with the goal of a developed India. We do not have to stop or get tired. We have to make India victorious. Today we have together taken a strong step in that direction," he added. 

BJP is poised for a sweep in Madhya Pradesh and get comfortable victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, Congress is poised to form government by ousting Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power.Prime Minister held rallies in the four election-bound states to boost BJP's campaign.

