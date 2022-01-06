Madhya Pradesh imposes fresh restrictions amid COVID-19 surge - Check full list of guidelines

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to initiate certain curbs in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has emphasised "the need to remain careful to prevent the COVID-19 infection".
Authorities have now revoked the formerly eased restrictions and have issued new guidelines to cap the number of people in wedding ceremonies to 250, with prior permission. Also, the number of people allowed at funerals has been reduced to 50.
Speaking at a virtual conference recently, the Chief Minister said, "There are several restrictions along with the night curfew in other states. There will be no other restrictions in Madhya Pradesh but the decision to limit the attendance in various functions has been taken."
"We also need to be careful and focus on precautionary measures as the highest number of cases in the country are being reported from neighbouring Maharashtra," he added.
New guidelines to follow in Madhya Pradesh
Post the CM’s meeting, the state Home Department released orders to announce the restrictions in weddings, funerals, and other necessary protocols, like social distancing and wearing masks, that can help to curb the spread of the virus.