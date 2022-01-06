India reports 90,928 COVID-19 cases, highest in over 200 days

India's new COVID-19 cases soared to 90,928, the highest in over 200 days, in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, from 58,097 a day earlier. Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total to 4,82,876. Total infections now stand at 35.11 million. The active cases in India stand at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India also saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204, and Tamil Nadu 121.

So far 26 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry on Thursday.

The recovery of 19,206 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,41,009. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.81 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,13,030 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.53 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 3.47 percent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent.

With the administration of over 91 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India`s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 148.76 crores as of Thursday morning.

More than 18.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.