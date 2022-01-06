Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category despite light rainfall

Despite light rainfall in the national capital, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category at 342 on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is in the 'very poor' and 'moderate' categories. "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve owing to good rainfall activity and crossover to reach in 'poor' category on January 6," the air quality and weather bulletin said.

It added that the AQI is likely to improve further and remain in the moderate category on January 7 and 8.

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 05-10 kmph, generally cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning on January 6. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the East/Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 08-15 kmph, generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle and moderate fog in the morning on January 7. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 15-22 kmph, generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) on January 8," the bulletin added.

For the unversed, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

