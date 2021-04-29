Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew till May 7, know details

The Madhya Pradesh government extend the ‘Corona curfew’ in the state till May 7 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Earlier, the 'Corona curfew’ in several districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore and other prominent cities, was scheduled to be in place till May 3.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a meeting was held during which the chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state. The COVID-19 situation in the districts of the first group was reviewed on Wednesday. “Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has decided to extend the corona curfew (or Janata curfew) till May 7,” Mishra said.

“The coronavirus spread in some districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, is worrying and the chief minister himself is monitoring the situation at these places,” he said.

Mishra said the state government was also in discussion to stop plying of buses from Niwari and Datia districts, located along the Uttar Pradesh border.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the caseload in the state to 5,38,165 and 105 deaths took the fatality count to 5,424.

Also read Madhya Pradesh becomes fourth state to announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all above 18

Meanwhile, India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3645 deaths on Thursday (April 29), taking the country's tally to 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

(With agency inputs)