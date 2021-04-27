Viral: Madhya Pradesh couple tie knot in PPE kits after groom tests positive for COVID-19

The country is reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this is not stopping people from going ahead with their pre-COVID plans. As per some news reports, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam got married in PPE kits after the groom tested positive for COVID-19.

A video shows the bride, groom, and three others in full protective suits at the wedding ceremony held in Ratlam. Both the bride and the groom took the pheras as mantras were chanted by a pandit in the backdrop. News agency ANI tweeted a video of the couple’s wedding held on Monday.

The viral video is drawing criticism from social media users who are questioning the timing of the marriage.

"The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but, on the request, and guidance of senior officials, the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so that the infection doesn't spread," Navin Garg, a district official, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gatherings for social and religious purposes have been restricted in Madhya Pradesh and in several states across India, to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state has limited the number of people at weddings to 50.