Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kamal Nath's face off against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: On November 17, the Chhindwara constituency witnessed an 81.77 percent voter turnout, out of which, 82.62 percent were males and 80.92 percent were females.

Incumbent MLA Kamal Nath is hoping to retain the family stronghold of Chhindwara. The senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister will have a face-off with BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu. In 2019, Kamal Nath enjoyed a narrow victory with a margin of 25,000 votes.

Ahead of the vote-counting process, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Kamal Nath offered prayers at the Simaria Hanuman temple in Chhindwara ahead of the counting process.

"I prayed that Lord Hanuman keeps blessing the people of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed for the victory of Kamal Nathji. We will form a government with a complete majority. I saw during the campaign that people want a change and people will vote in favour of Congress and will give their support, and blessings to Kamal Nathji. We will get to know tomorrow. We are going to form a government of complete majority," he told ANI.

The Chhindwara constituency first came into existence in 2008 and Congress' Deepak Saxena won the seat that year.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates

- In the 2018 Assembly Elections, Deepak Saxena emerged as the winner from the Chhindwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2019 by-poll election, Congress chief Kamal Nath won the poll by defeating BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu.

Main Candidates: Kamal Nath (INC) vs Vivek Bunty Sahu (BJP)

Past Winners: 2018 - Deepak Saxena (INC); 2013 - Chandrabhan K Singh (BJP)