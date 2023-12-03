Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: Kailash Vijayvargiya currently leading vs Sanjay Shukla in Indore-1

The Indore-1 constituency result will also impact the political fortune of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The senior BJP leader is facing off against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.

Votes cast for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will be counted on Sunday from 8 am. The state is likely to see a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. The Indore-1 constituency result will also impact the political fortune of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The senior BJP leader is facing off against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.

Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:

- Around 900 officers will be involved in the vote-counting process. Among these, 516 government servants will count the EVM votes and 180 government servants will count the postal ballots

- BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is currently leading from the Indore-1 constituency