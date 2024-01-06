Madhya Pradesh: 26 girls missing from illegal Bhopal hostel, ex-CM Chouhan urges govt for action

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the state government for action in the case.

Around 26 girls are reported missing from a children's home, which was allegedly operating without permission, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the state government for action in the case.

Chouhan said in a post on X, "The case of the disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home operating without permission in Parwalia police station area of Bhopal has come to my notice."

"Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, I urge the government to take cognizance and take immediate action," he added.

भोपाल के परवलिया थाना क्षेत्र में बिना अनुमति संचालित बालगृह से 26 बालिकाओं के गायब होने का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है।



मामले की गंभीरता तथा संवेदनशीलता को देखते हुए सरकार से संज्ञान लेने एवं त्वरित कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 6, 2024

Notably, an FIR has been registered at Parwaliya Sadak Police Station in Bhopal under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 naming an individual named Anil Methew, the manager of the children's home, as an accused.

The police said that of the 68 girls registered at the home, between 6-18 years of age, 26 have been reported missing.

The FIR stated that the children's home was not being run under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and was unregistered.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kanoongo, Chief of National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary regarding the matter.

With inputs from ANI