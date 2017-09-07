Lucknow Metro falters on Day One

Headlines

'This happens before every World Cup': Former India cricketer on off-spinner's ODI recall

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Bank FDs offering higher interest rates than Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), check list

'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Viral video: Lungi-clad little boy's cute dance to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa will make your day, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Enforced disappearances and the struggle for accountability in Pakistan's 'Republic of Fear'

'This happens before every World Cup': Former India cricketer on off-spinner's ODI recall

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Bowlers who have taken maximum wickets in 1st over

Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: 5 records set by the Afghan spinner

10 benefits of eating soaked almonds daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

HomeIndia

India

Lucknow Metro falters on Day One

Hundreds of passengers were stranded inside the Metro for about two hours without water, and air-conditioning inside the train also stopped after the halt

article-main
Latest News

Srawan Shukla

Updated: Sep 07, 2017, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off Lucknow Metro on Tuesday, the world-class transportation failed in its commercial run on Wednesday when it developed a technical snag between two stations.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded inside the Metro for about two hours without water, and air-conditioning inside the train also stopped after the halt. Later, the Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) engineers rescued the passengers by breaking open the emergency gate of the last bogie.The LMRC Managing Director, a close aide of Metro Man E Sreedharan, has ordered an inquiry into the snag which jammed the entire system, including the server.

All passengers, including elders and school children, had to walk for more than 400 metres on the narrow and difficult Metro track to reach the station.Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Despite inordinate delay in issuing NOC, Metro came to a halt on the first day itself." Later, SP workers held a massive dharna at the Trasportnagar Metro Station forcing the LMRC to close down the station.

Police cane-charged agitating SP workers to break their protest. Half a dozen workers sustained injuries in the lathicharge.Passengers shared their terrible experience. One commuter, Gaurav Tripathi, who was on his way to catch a flight for Delhi, boarded the train at 6:10 am, but the train came to a halt at 6:38 am between Mawaiyya and Durgapuri Metro Stations."All system like emergency calling system, ACs etc had failed once it came to a sudden stop. For almost two hours we were trapped in bogies with no window for emergency ventilation," Tripathi said.The passengers, however, got only a 'sorry' in reply from LMRC. "I will file a case against LMRC if they did not pay up my Lucknow-Delhi and back airfare," warned Tripathi.Tripti, another passenger, had got up early to board metro for going to her school not knowing what was awaiting for her. "I sustained bruises on my knees when fell on the narrow track we were forced to walk on to reach the station," complained she after missing her school.The Lucknow Metro PRO Amit Srivastava said it was due to a technical problem which was removed now. The technical snag led to problem in the LMRC server too invalidating Go Smart Cards of many passengers."It was due to problem in the server. The problem has been rectified and passengers would be issued new Go Smart Cards by replacing the invalid ones," said Kumar Keshav, the Managing Director, LMRC.The MD who was suppose to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce successful operation of Lucknow Metro's commercial run had to show a hasty retreat following major goof-up on the opening day itself.About Rs 2680 crore have been spent on the first phase of Lucknow Metro covering eight stations between Transportnagar and Charbagh.It was flagged off with much fanfare on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He also had a joy-ride on the Metro along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, Modi Cabinet minister of state Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone users get new features with iOS 17 update: How to download the new iOS 17

World Cup 2023: This Bollywood actor to feature in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 anthem titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole’

Meet only Indian actor to gross Rs 1000 crore in a year twice; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces 'biopic of Indian cinema', netizens say 'waiting for the masterpiece'

Meet high-school pass billionaire who is India's second richest man in service sector

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE