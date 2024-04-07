Twitter
'Lord Ram doesn't...': CM Mamata Banerjee warns BJP will cause riot before LS election 2024

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, issued a warning to people of Bengal on Sunday, warning them that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would incite riots in the state.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, issued a warning to people of Bengal on Sunday, warning them that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would incite riots in the state. At a rally in Purulia, the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) declared, “Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on 19 April and they will riot on 17 April. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get NIA to enter the state.”

 

 

The announcement was made a few days after an attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) occurred in Bhupatinagar, West Bengal's East Midnapore district. The NIA was attacked while conducting an investigation into a possible blast at a Trinamool Congress leader's residence in 2022.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the NIA was collaborating with the BJP when questioned about the incident. Banerjee said,“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics."

The NIA team's car was reportedly the target of brick throwing attacks. At approximately 5:30 in the morning, the car was stoned and gheraoed by the neighbourhood residents. Spokesman for the NIA, a senior police official, said that one of its officers was hurt.

According to news agency PTI, a group of NIA officers had earlier this morning detained two individuals in connection with the case and were returning to Kolkata when the car was attacked. 

It further stated that a police complaint has been filed in this regard by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to the police, the NIA team and the two detained individuals are at Bhupatinagar with a sizable contingent of the central police force.

