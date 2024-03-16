Twitter
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting on PM Modi's Varanasi seat on this date

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 dates. As per the announcement of the EC, Lok Sabha polling will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Phase 1 will be held on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1.

Uttar Pradesh, due to its position as a central player in political matters, boasts 80 members in the Lok Sabha. Since it holds the largest number of electoral seats, political parties focus on it heavily. Their performance in Uttar Pradesh could potentially swing their entire election results.

All eyes will be on the Varanasi seat -- which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be contesting from the Varanasi constituency for the third time. The voting date of PM Modi’s constituency will be on June 1, 2024. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field. CAPF to be deployed adequately & assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. 

Ensuring voters' trust is paramount. Violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through SUVIDHA portal.

(With inputs from ANI)

