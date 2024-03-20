Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Wayanad, nestled in the hills of Kerala, emerges once again as a key battleground in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision by the Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from this constituency, a move similar to that of the 2019 polls, infuses fresh vigour into the political dynamics of the region.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad energised the Congress-led UDF, contributing significantly to their landslide victory in Kerala, defying the national trend. This time around, with the political arena witnessing a contest between Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja of the CPI, Wayanad becomes the focal point of the clash between two key players in the INDIA bloc.

Annie Raja's prominence as a leading figure in the CPI adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape of Wayanad. The absence of a seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Left parties in Kerala might place the Congress on the backfoot.

Wayanad's demography is characterised by diverse tribal communities and a reliance on industries such as agriculture and tourism. However, amidst its natural beauty, there also lies the issue of human-animal conflicts, a topic of intense debate among political contenders.

As the nation awaits the outcome of the electoral battle in Wayanad, the contest between Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja could be nail-biting, with far-reaching implications for the national political landscape.