Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC issues advisory for voters’ safety amid heatwave warning, check details

The EC issued a detailed advisory that lists the do’s and don'ts as issued by National Disaster Management to lessen the impact of the heatwave and prevent severe life-threatening health conditions.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Image courtesy: PTI
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday issued an advisory for voters' safety ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 starting from April 19, according to an NDTV report. This move comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that India is expected to see above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country from March to May 2024. 

With regards to IMD’s prediction, the EC issued a detailed advisory that lists the do’s and don'ts as issued by National Disaster Management to lessen the impact of the heatwave and prevent severe life-threatening health conditions.

Here are the Do’s and Don'ts 

  • Avoid going out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm.
  • Make sure to drink an adequate amount of water even if not feeling thirsty
  • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. 
  • Carry an umbrella/hat, and wear sunglasses, shoes, or chappals while heading out in the sun.
  • Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. 
  • Always carry a water bottle with you when going out.
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.
  • Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
  • If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
  • Adults must make sure to not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
  • If you feel ill, visit a nearby clinic immediately.
  • Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc which help to re-hydrate the body.
  • Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.
  • Use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night to keep your home cooler
  • Use fans, damp clothing, and take a bath in cold water frequently during the summer season.

Meanwhile, the upcoming general elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 till June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. 

 

 

 

