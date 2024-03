Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates, Ajay Rai to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi

The Congress party on Saturday released the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Digvijay Singh will contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha, according to ANI.

