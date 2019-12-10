Lok Sabha passes bill to extend SC, ST reservation in Lower House, state assemblies; PM Modi expresses joy

Lok Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed a Constitution Amendment Bill that extends the reservation given to SCs and STs in the Upper House of the Parliament and state assemblies for another ten years.

After the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his happiness.

"I am overjoyed on the unanimous passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that extends SC/ST reservations for ten more years. We are unwaveringly committed towards the empowerment of our citizens, especially the marginalised," Modi tweeted.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with 355 members voting in its favour and none against it.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while speaking during the debate, asserted that quota for the two communities in legislatures was required to build new political leadership.

He also added that the government doesn't believe in the concept of 'creamy layer' for SCs and STs as they are anyway backward and there's no need to 'segregate' them on such lines.

Several members raised concerns over the Bill for not having provision for extending the reservation for Anglo-Indians. Responding to them, Shankar said that the matter will be considered.