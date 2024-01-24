Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held on April 16? After a note to officials goes viral, Chief Electoral Officer says…

“Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether April 16 is tentative poll day for Lok Sabha elections. It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI,” the CEO office post

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer on Monday clarified the speculations that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on April 16. The buzz about the election date spread after an internal note circulated by the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer having April 16 as the tentative “poll date”, which went viral on social media.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office clarified that the date was mentioned only for “reference” for officials to plan activities following the Election Planner issued by the poll panel.

“Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether April 16 is tentative poll day for Lok Sabha elections. It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI,” the CEO office posted on X.

On January 19, the CEO’s office had sent the Election Planner issued by the ECI to all the 11 district election officers, in which various activities ahead of the election were mentioned along with the timelines and durations for processes.

“For the ensuing General Election to the Lok Sabha 2024, the Commission has tentatively given the Poll Day as 16.04.2024 for reference and to calculate start and end dates in the Election Planner,” the circular stated.

As per EC’s standing instructions, state Chief Electoral Officers need to start a dedicated awareness campaign approximately three months before the announcement of election — for this purpose, the date of announcement of the last election may be considered.

While the final date has yet to be confirmed, it is most likely that the elections will take place sometime in April over several phases and continue till May.

In 2019, Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Votes were held on May 23.

(with agency inputs)