Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk: Tesla’s entry in India a natural progression

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

Boat investigating potential data breach of 75 lakh customers

Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

Alwar Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elon Musk: Tesla’s entry in India a natural progression

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

Boat investigating potential data breach of 75 lakh customers

AI replaces Shahid Kapoor with Salman Khan in Kabir Singh

Cooling ayurvedic herbs for summer heat relief

8 homemade drinks to prevent dehydration in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

Meet Pakistani actor, who worked with Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, rejected Bollywood hits worth Rs 1100 crore; he is…

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 15 flops, 4 hits in 11 years, quit acting for marriage, is now...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

The Congress gave up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), respectively.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls with the Shiv Sena (UBT) getting the major chunk of 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats and the NCP (SP) 10.

The Congress gave up its claim on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, which will now be contested by the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), respectively.

While the Sena (UBT) said the goal of the alliance was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress said it has decided to be "large-hearted" to achieve this objective.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announced the poll pact for the 48 parliamentary seats in the state after weeks of hectic negotiations.

Addressing a press conference at 'Shivalaya', the Shiv Sena (UBT) office in south Mumbai, party head and former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the seat-sharing deal has been reached and in an alliance, winning is important and defeating the BJP is the goal.

"When victory against the BJP is the larger goal, we have to set aside certain differences," he said when asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT) refusing to give Sangli seat to the Congress.

Thackeray said there was a strange coincidence of "surya grahan" (solar eclipse), "amavasya" (new moon) and the BJP rally on the same day (Monday).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech yesterday was not that of a prime minister. When we respond, please don't take it as an insult of the prime minister. Our criticism will be about a leader of a corrupt party," Thackeray said to a query on Modi referring to his party as "fake Shiv Sena".

"It is not right for a leader of the party of extortionists to call us fake," he said.

The BJP is a "party of extortionists" and this was seen after the electoral bonds "scam" was exposed, Thackeray claimed.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said his party has decided to be "large-hearted" to achieve the final goal of defeating PM Modi and the BJP.

The Congress workers will fight the BJP and ensure victory of the MVA candidates in Sangli and Bhiwandi, he said.

"Our workers will never forget how the BJP ill-treated our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Patole said the parties of Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were "hijacked" by rebels. "Leaders of both the original parties are with us and Modi calls the Uddhav Thackeray-led party as fake Shiv Sena," he said.

As part of the deal, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has got Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Raigad, Maval, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Buldhana, Hathkanangkale, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Sangli, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and Mumbai North East seats.

The Congress has got Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ramtek seats.

The NCP(SP) will contest Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardhan, Ahmednagar South and Beed seats.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran filmmaker Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

Lucky Rajor creates an indelible mark in the social media realm

World Health Day 2024: Lifestyle habits that can help you live longer

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 2 results and everything that happened as Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns in main event

Baghpat Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Will RLD regain it's turf? Know all about this Western UP seat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement