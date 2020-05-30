Lockdown 5.0 limited to containment zones as govt issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of the activities outside containment zones for the next month. The lockdown will be extended in the containment zones till June 30

However, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.

In the containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. A strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones will be maintained. In the containment zones, there will be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions as required.

The containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines.

However, states and Union Territories have the power to identify new buffer zones outside the existing containment zones where new cases are likely to occur.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directives for coronavirus management in non-containment zones which includes compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms.

In marriage related gatherings, number of guests cannot exceed 50.In funerals, the number of persons cannot exceed 20.

Meanwhile, it also issued directives for Work From Home (WFH) to be followed as far as possible.

It also urged for frequent sanitisation of workplace facilities, and all points like door handles, etc which come into human contact.

Provision for thermal screening, hand wash, and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and all common areas.

Phase 1: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. The government will issue guidelines in this regard.

Phase 2: Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

Phase 3: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on an assessment of the situation.

The lockdown 4.0 will end on May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented successive stages of lockdown since March 24.