'Let me warn...': AAP leader Atishi alleges BJP hatching conspiracy to impose President's Rule in Delhi

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose the President's Rule in the national capital. At a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

''Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learned from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people,'' she said.

She added, "Let me warn the BJP that imposing President's rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional, and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party."

The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected govt of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on. No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt," Atishi said.

