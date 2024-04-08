Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

The Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, Phase 2.The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on June 4.

This year's election will be held for the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Constituency, one of the state's one available seats. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha election.

In the upcoming elections, Muhammad Faisal is running on the NCP (Sharat Pawar) ticket, while Muhammad Hamdulla Sayeed has been fielded by the INC from Lakshadweep. Ajit Pawar of NCP has given TP Yusuf from Lakshadweep a ticket.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Hamdullah Sayeed of the INC received 22028 votes, while Mohammed Faizal Pp of the NCP emerged victorious from the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency with 22851 votes. 823 votes separated Hamdullah Sayeed's loss.

In the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, Mohammed Faizal P.p. of the NCP emerged victorious with 21665 votes, while Hamdullah Sayeed of the INC received 20130 votes.In 2014, the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency had 49922 registered voters.