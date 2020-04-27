Kozhikode Maoist case: NIA files chargesheet against three

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the chargesheet against three people in the Kozhikode Maoist case.

The chargesheet had been filed against three accused, namely Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal, and CP Usman under several sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at a special NIA court in Ernakulum. While Shuaib and Fasal have been arrested by the NIA, Usman is currently absconding.

The investigation has established that the arrested accused Allan Shuaib,Thwaha Fasal and the absconding accused C. P. Usman are members of the proscribed terrorist organization, CPI (Maoist) and that they had conducted secret meetings as well as committed certain unlawful activities for furthering the terrorist cause of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019, in Kerala and the police recovered incriminating documents and propaganda material supporting CPI (Maoist) while they were conducting a meeting with Usman, who managed to escape.

During the investigation, it was established that all three were members of proscribed CPI (Maoist) and were involved in terrorism activities in Kerala.