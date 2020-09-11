Kolkata Police’s first woman officer-in-charge Debashree Chatterjee dies in road accident

A senior West Bengal Police official along with her driver and security guard was killed when the official vehicle they were travelling in rammed a stationary truck loaded with sand on the National Highway-2 on Friday morning.

Armed Battalion Commandant Deboshree Chatterjee, her bodyguard Tapas Burman, and driver Manoj Saha were killed on the spot on the Durgapur Expressway near the Dadpur police station area in Hooghly district.

Deboshree was Kolkata City’s first woman officer-in-charge. She took over as North Port PS as OC in 2010. She did considerable work in Kolkata Police’s Women Grievance Cell.

The trio was taken to Imambara Hospital in Chinsura, where they were declared brought dead by the attending doctor.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle's driver was allegedly speeding when it hit the truck. Officials of Hooghly district police said the driver may have lost control after dozing off on the wheel.

Chatterjee was returning to Kolkata from Siliguri by road. She started her return journey on Thursday night after visiting an armed battalion unit there. She was a resident Parnashree area in Kolkata`s Behala.

Police said Hooghly Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu visited the Imambara Hospital at Chinsura after hearing about the accident.

Chatterjee, who joined the West Bengal Police as a Sub-Inspector, served in various positions of the Kolkata Police, including in women`s grievance cell, cybercrime, immoral trafficking wing etc during her 32-year-long service.

(With IANS inputs)