What was the cause of singer KK's death? Know how Krishnakumar Kunnath spent his last few hours

KK dies: Krishnakumar Kunnath had performed on Monday as well. (Photo credit: KK's Facebook page)

Kolkata: Legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday hours after he performed in a college in Kolkata. The singer, 53, is survived by his wife and two sons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled KK's sudden demise. He said Krishnakumar Kunnath's songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. "We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

How did KK die?

KK performed at a concert in south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. He sang his most famous songs for an hour before taking ill. The singer was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel. He later collapsed and was taken to a private hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead. KK was brought to the hospital at 10 pm. Doctors suspect he died of cardiac arrest, PTI reported. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday to confirm the cause of his death.

KK posed for selfies, gave autographs

A student, who attended KK's concert, said he was fine during the performance. Shibasis Banerjee, a student of Gurudas College, said he was full of energy during the concert. The student told PTI that KK performed several popular numbers on the stage. He said KK had met during such a show in the past and he instantly recognised him. "He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he said.

KK was on a two-day tour to Kolkata

KK had performed on Monday as well. He performed in a concert at Vivekananda College. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi today.

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo called KK a "nice and non-controversial person". He said life has become unpredictable and uncertain after the coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from PTI