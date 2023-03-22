Khalistani protestors attack Indian High Commission in UK once again, India’s response speaks volumes

Khalistani protestors attack Indian High Commission in UK (Photo - Twitter

Just as the Punjab Police is trying different manoeuvres to nab Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on the fifth day of the manhunt against him, tensions are running high in the United Kingdom as Khalistan supporters have roused violent protests in several areas.

Yet again, the Indian High Commission in London was surrounded and came under attack by Khalistan sympathizers, as supporters of Amritpal Singh stormed the area of the building, clashing hard with the London Police posted to protect the area.

Just a day after Khalistani protestors pulled down the Indian High Commission’s tricolour, they once again attempted to attack the Indian mission in London, and also threw ink and water bottles at the London Police posted in the area to protect the building.

The London Police seemed to be on their toes on Wednesday as Khalistani protestors and Amritpal Singh’s supporters issued yet another attack on the Indian mission in the UK, but were met with brutal attacks as protestors attempted to harm the authorities.

Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.

While protestors continued to shout anti-India slogans outside the building, the Indian authorities inside the High Commission building decided to issue a response that spoke volumes.

The Indian High Commission countered by unfurling an additional humongous tricolour on the roof of its building, which seemed to rile the protesters further who then hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission building and at police officers and media covering the protest.

This comes as the crackdown against Amritpal Singh continues in Punjab, sparking a wave of outrage against the Punjab government and Centre by Khalistani sympathizers. Amritpal still remains at large, as his family and connections are being summoned by the police and intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, wore western garments, escaped on bike: Punjab Police