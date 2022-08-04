Keralite on skateboard expedition from Kanyakumari to Kashmir dies in Haryana

Anas began his 3,511 km long journey on May 29, 2022

In a shocking incident, the journey of a young Kerala's youth who was on skateboard expedition from Kanyakumari to Kashmir came to an end when he was killed in a road accident in Haryana's Panchkula.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Anas Hajas hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

As per the initial investigation, Anas was ran over by a high speed truck in Panchkula during the early hours of Monday. though onlookers rushed Anas to the hospital but he couldn't be saved.

"He was on his skateboard when a truck struck him from behind and fled the scene. However, several residents took note of the vehicle's registration number and notified the authorities. Hajas was transferred to the nearby Kalka Government Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead", Investigation Officer Ram Karan of Pinjore police station said.

Anas began his 3,511 km long journey on May 29, 2022. He also used to inform about his journey by posting video on the social media group, he informed that he was only 600km away from Kashmir.

Anas had launched the expedition with the aim of creating awareness among the people about skating.

His family members have been informed about the tragic accident by the Haryana Police and will hand over his body once the post-mortem is done.

Pinjore police has registered an FIR under sections 304 A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).