Kerala Police issue lookout notice against 8 SFI members in attempt to murder case

Kerala Police on Sunday issued lookout notices against eight members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) who are accused of attempting to murder another SFI activist Akhil at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Akhil, a third-year Political Science student, who was sitting under a tree along with friends, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students on July 12. Injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP.

The incident was sequel to a dispute between two groups of students belonging to the pro-CPI(M) students wing.

While four have been arrested, we are in search of the rest, investigating officer told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the police raided the house of a prime accused in the case, Shivranjith, and found four bundles of unused answer sheets of Kerala University.

Shivranjith and Naseem are also rank holders in the Public Service Commission exam conducted for selecting Civil Police Officers (CPO) and were expecting posting soon.

The SFI leadership had yesterday suspended the college unit committee after the national leaders tendered an apology.

Senior CPI(M) leaders have openly lashed out against the incident in the college campus, which has been the red fort of the CPI(M).

University College, Thiruvananthapuram is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in India, established in 1866 to impart English education to the common folk of erstwhile Travancore by Sri Ayilyam Thirunal Rama Varma Maharaja.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)