Kerala Lockdown: Additional restrictions imposed from June 5-9, guidelines here

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Kerala government on Thursday imposed additional restrictions in the state to reduce the COVID-19 positivity rate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the restrictions will begin from June 5 and continue till June 9.

During these five days, shops dealing in essential commodities will only be allowed to operate in Kerala. Vijayan also said that shops selling raw and construction materials for industrial establishments can also operate during the restricted period.

"The government and quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, corporations, and commissions will be allowed to function with 50% staff strength from June 10," news agency ANI quoted Vijayan as saying.

The positivity rate continues to remain high in Kerala at 15.22%. In the last 24 hours, it has recorded 18,853 fresh COVID-19 cases and 153 fatalities. Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest 2,448 cases.

What's allowed and what’s not

Shops dealing in essential commodities will only be allowed to operate.

Shops selling raw and construction materials for industrial establishments can operate.

All industries can function with minimal staff, not to exceed 50% strength.

Banks will continue on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Time extended till 5 pm.

Triple lockdown in Malappuram will stand repealed.

COVID-19 negative certificate not needed for those with travel permits within the state including delivery agents.

COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for those coming to Kerala from other states.