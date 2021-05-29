Lockdown in Kerala extended till June 9: What's open, what's shut

The Kerala government on Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 9 to contain the fast-spreading viral infection in the state. The current lockdown was expected to end on May 30.

Meanwhile, the triple lockdown in Malappuram district has been withdrawn, informed Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The triple lockdown was imposed in four Kerala districts, reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, earlier this month. Last week, it was withdrawn in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

A decision on relaxations will be announced after the COVID-19 review meeting today, according to the officials. The lockdown was first imposed in Kerala from May 8-May 16 which was later extended till the end of this month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to chair a COVID review meeting later in the day where the leaders will try to reach a general agreement on the future course of action to slow the spread of the infection.

It is expected that Vijayan will reveal further details during his routine press conference in the evening.

Kerala reported 23,513 new COVID-19 cases, 28,100 recoveries, and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 2,33,034, death toll at 8,456. A total of 1,41,759 samples tested in the last 24 hours.